Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) PT Lowered to $90.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the coffee company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.17% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on SBUX. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.92.
Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $73.67 on Monday. Starbucks has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.68.
In other news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $140,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $267,833.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,636.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 32,036,678 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,816,665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553,788 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,603,871 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,633,457,000 after purchasing an additional 161,755 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,406,630 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,442,471,000 after acquiring an additional 144,675 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,092,239,000. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,582,198 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $666,627,000 after acquiring an additional 272,323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.
About Starbucks
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
