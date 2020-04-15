Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) PT Lowered to $90.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the coffee company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.17% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SBUX. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.92.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $73.67 on Monday. Starbucks has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.68.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.51%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Starbucks will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $140,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $267,833.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,636.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 32,036,678 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,816,665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553,788 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,603,871 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,633,457,000 after purchasing an additional 161,755 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,406,630 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,442,471,000 after acquiring an additional 144,675 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,092,239,000. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,582,198 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $666,627,000 after acquiring an additional 272,323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

