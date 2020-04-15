Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target Cut to $71.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Wedbush from $84.00 to $71.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the coffee company’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 3.62% from the stock’s previous close.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.92.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $73.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $86.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.68. Starbucks has a 52-week low of $50.02 and a 52-week high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $140,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $267,833.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,636.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in Starbucks by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 20,636 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its position in Starbucks by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 13,309 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,982 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

