Stantec (NYSE:STN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $33.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.48% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Stantec Inc. provides professional consulting services in planning, engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying and geomatics. It also provides professional consulting services in environmental sciences, project management, and project economics for infrastructure and facilities projects. Its services include, or relate to, the development of conceptual plans, zoning approval of design infrastructure, transportation planning, traffic engineering, landscape architecture, urban planning, design construction review and surveying. It provides knowledge-based solutions for infrastructure and facilities projects through value-added professional services principally under fee-for-service agreements with clients. Stantec Inc. is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada. “

Get Stantec alerts:

Separately, CIBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Stantec in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.42.

STN traded down $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,463. Stantec has a twelve month low of $20.22 and a twelve month high of $31.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.11.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Stantec had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $682.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.87 million. Equities research analysts expect that Stantec will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Stantec in the 4th quarter worth approximately $474,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Stantec in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,189,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Stantec in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,043,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stantec by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Stantec by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,404,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,751,000 after buying an additional 549,828 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consulting Services – Canada, Consulting Services – United States, and Consulting Services – Global.

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stantec (STN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.