Standard Chartered’s (STAN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

STAN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an underperform rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.49) price target (up from GBX 250 ($3.29)) on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Investec raised shares of Standard Chartered to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 670 ($8.81) to GBX 660 ($8.68) in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 850 ($11.18) target price (down previously from GBX 870 ($11.44)) on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 590 ($7.76) price target (down from GBX 630 ($8.29)) on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 635 ($8.35).

Shares of LON STAN traded down GBX 30.20 ($0.40) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 394 ($5.18). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,485,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,690,000. Standard Chartered has a 12-month low of GBX 391.70 ($5.15) and a 12-month high of GBX 742.60 ($9.77). The company has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 477.85 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 632.53.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This is an increase from Standard Chartered’s previous dividend of $0.07. Standard Chartered’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.37%.

In related news, insider Bill Winters sold 22,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 449 ($5.91), for a total transaction of £101,958.92 ($134,121.18).

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments. It offers retail products, such as deposits, savings, mortgages, credit cards, and personal loans; wealth management that include investments, portfolio management, insurance and advices, and planning services; and transaction banking services, such as cash management, payments and transactions, securities services, and trade financing products.

