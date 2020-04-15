Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. engages in the provision of entertainment contents and services. It operating segments consists of Digital Entertainment, Amusement, Publication and Merchandising. Digital Entertainment segment handles the design, development, sale, license sale and operation of digital entertainment contents. Amusement segment provides the design, development, manufacture, sale, and rental of amusement equipment as well as conducts the planning, development and distribution of arcade game machines. Publishing segment provides comic magazines, comics and game related printed books including game strategy books are published by the square enix group. Merchandising segment includes the planning, production, distribution and licensing of derivative products related to the groups original intellectual property as well as third-party IPs. Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

SQNXF remained flat at $$45.57 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 140 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.03. Square Enix has a fifty-two week low of $31.00 and a fifty-two week high of $52.29. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 0.56.

Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Square Enix had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $632.71 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Square Enix will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Square Enix Holdings Co, Ltd. operates in the content and service businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, and rest of Asia. It operates through four segments: Digital Entertainment, Amusement, Publication, and Merchandising. The Digital Entertainment segment plans, develops, distributes, and operates digital entertainment content primarily in the form of games.

