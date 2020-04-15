Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.77-0.79 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.74. Spirit Realty Capital also updated its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.77-0.79 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SRC. ValuEngine raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $56.00 to $41.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirit Realty Capital has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.57.

NYSE:SRC opened at $29.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.06. Spirit Realty Capital has a fifty-two week low of $18.37 and a fifty-two week high of $54.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.43.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $118.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.90 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 33.94% and a return on equity of 5.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.85%.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

