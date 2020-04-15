Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) was downgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $25.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $77.00. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.06% from the company’s current price.

SPR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $66.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $90.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.73.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Shares of SPR stock opened at $19.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.94, a P/E/G ratio of 69.30 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.37. Spirit AeroSystems has a one year low of $13.69 and a one year high of $92.81.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.78). The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a return on equity of 37.69% and a net margin of 6.74%. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Estabrook Capital Management acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

Further Reading: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.