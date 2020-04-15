Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) was downgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $25.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $77.00. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.06% from the company’s current price.
SPR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $66.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $90.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.73.
Shares of SPR stock opened at $19.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.94, a P/E/G ratio of 69.30 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.37. Spirit AeroSystems has a one year low of $13.69 and a one year high of $92.81.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Estabrook Capital Management acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.
Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile
Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.
