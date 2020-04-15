Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) in a report released on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Spire Healthcare Group to an underperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 106 ($1.39) to GBX 113 ($1.49) in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Spire Healthcare Group from GBX 117 ($1.54) to GBX 121 ($1.59) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 130.88 ($1.72).

LON SPI traded down GBX 10.20 ($0.13) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 90 ($1.18). 1,672,581 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,770,000. The firm has a market cap of $360.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 90.18 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 117.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.33. Spire Healthcare Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 51.10 ($0.67) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 145 ($1.91).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be given a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is an increase from Spire Healthcare Group’s previous dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Spire Healthcare Group’s payout ratio is presently 2.22%.

Spire Healthcare Group Company Profile

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics in the United Kingdom. It provides a range of integrated surgical, medical, and diagnostic services. The company offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening and surgery, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

