Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc is a multi-national engineering group. The company’s business segment consists of Spirax Sarco for steam specialties and Watson-Marlow for niche peristaltic pumps and associated fluid path technologies. Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc is headquartered in Cheltenham, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised Spirax-Sarco Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th.

SPXSF stock remained flat at $$101.17 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97 shares, compared to its average volume of 118. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.74 and its 200-day moving average is $108.90. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a twelve month low of $90.50 and a twelve month high of $121.55. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.94.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and process fluid paths and pumping systems. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilising, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

