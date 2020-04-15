Sphere (SPHR) Trading Down 11.6% Over Last 7 Days

Sphere (CURRENCY:SPHR) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 15th. Sphere has a total market capitalization of $527,183.66 and $263.00 worth of Sphere was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sphere coin can currently be bought for $0.0422 or 0.00000629 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit and Bittrex. During the last seven days, Sphere has traded down 11.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00034732 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00054671 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,737.17 or 1.00360182 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 34.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000893 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00065780 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000100 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Sphere Coin Profile

SPHR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2015. Sphere’s total supply is 12,484,344 coins. Sphere’s official website is sphrpay.io . Sphere’s official Twitter account is @ProjectSPHR

Sphere Coin Trading

Sphere can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sphere directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sphere should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sphere using one of the exchanges listed above.

