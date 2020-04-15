Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $8.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.24% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Spero Therapeutics Inc. is a multi-asset, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on identifying, developing and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant bacterial infections. Spero Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, United States. “

Get Spero Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SPRO. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Spero Therapeutics from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Spero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.35.

SPRO stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.01. 98,160 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,435. Spero Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.25 and a 52-week high of $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.83 and a 200-day moving average of $9.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.51.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.27). Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 336.96% and a negative return on equity of 62.62%. The company had revenue of $3.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 million. Research analysts anticipate that Spero Therapeutics will post -4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPRO. State Street Corp grew its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 16.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 197,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 27,695 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 7.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Spero Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $137,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 355.6% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 45,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 35,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 338,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 85,400 shares in the last quarter. 47.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. Its product candidate includes SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR741, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is phase I clinical trial to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spero Therapeutics (SPRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.