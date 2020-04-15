Spectris (LON:SXS) Price Target Cut to GBX 2,930

Spectris (LON:SXS) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 3,110 ($40.91) to GBX 2,930 ($38.54) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SXS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Spectris from GBX 2,700 ($35.52) to GBX 2,175 ($28.61) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Shore Capital reissued a sell rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Spectris from GBX 2,500 ($32.89) to GBX 2,600 ($34.20) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Peel Hunt upgraded Spectris to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Spectris in a research note on Monday, January 20th. They set an overweight rating and a GBX 3,320 ($43.67) price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Spectris has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,617.08 ($34.43).

SXS traded down GBX 151 ($1.99) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 2,335 ($30.72). 376,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,769. Spectris has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,058 ($27.07) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,072 ($40.41). The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,474.28 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,631.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.58.

Spectris (LON:SXS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported GBX 168 ($2.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 163.20 ($2.15) by GBX 4.80 ($0.06). As a group, research analysts forecast that Spectris will post 17117.9987759 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a GBX 43.20 ($0.57) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th. This is a positive change from Spectris’s previous dividend of $21.90. Spectris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.32%.

In other news, insider Andrew Heath acquired 1,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,298 ($30.23) per share, for a total transaction of £25,025.22 ($32,919.26). Also, insider Cathy Turner bought 2,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,988 ($39.31) per share, with a total value of £69,978.96 ($92,053.35).

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials Analysis, Test and Measurement, In-line Instrumentation, and Industrial Controls. The Materials Analysis segment provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process.

