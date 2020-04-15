SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Stock Holdings Lessened by Beacon Financial Advisory LLC

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 105,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,481,000 after purchasing an additional 9,162 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 184,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,275,000 after acquiring an additional 76,757 shares during the period. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $1,862,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $706,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 3,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period.

Shares of MDY traded down $10.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $275.26. The stock had a trading volume of 62,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,811,774. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $285.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $346.53. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $214.22 and a 52 week high of $384.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a $1.1098 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. This is a boost from SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

