SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) Trading Up 0.1%

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)’s stock price was up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.80 and last traded at $18.59, approximately 139,711 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,676,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.58.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.24 and a 200-day moving average of $24.86.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 840,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,612,000 after purchasing an additional 315,912 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,433,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 107,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 10,639 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,092,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,766,000.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

