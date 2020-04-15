SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) Shares Sold by Allen Capital Group LLC

Allen Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC owned about 0.13% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Design Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 1st quarter worth $2,641,000. Boltwood Capital Management increased its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 378.4% during the first quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 45,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 36,365 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,212,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,520,000 after purchasing an additional 291,355 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000.

GNR stock traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.75. 508 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,628. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.72 and a fifty-two week high of $47.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.51.

