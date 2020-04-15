SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Sold by Allen Capital Group LLC

Allen Capital Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 91.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,692 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.49. 457,822 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,088,435. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.77 and a fifty-two week high of $35.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.39.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

