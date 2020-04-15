SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Holdings Lowered by Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 17.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 139,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,598 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF accounts for about 4.2% of Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.16% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $4,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTS traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,605,132. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $29.65 and a 12 month high of $31.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.14.

