SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,906 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 1.4% of Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $15,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $161.63. The stock had a trading volume of 6,817,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,428,862. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $119.54 and a 1 year high of $164.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $151.37 and its 200-day moving average is $144.83.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

