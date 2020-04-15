Southern (NYSE:SO) Price Target Cut to $57.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Southern (NYSE:SO) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $57.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.76% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Argus raised Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Southern from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Southern in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Southern from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.25.

Shares of SO traded down $2.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.57. The stock had a trading volume of 309,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,261,499. Southern has a 52 week low of $41.96 and a 52 week high of $71.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.27. The company has a market capitalization of $63.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.46.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 22.20%. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Southern will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 9,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total transaction of $669,225.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,233,746.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total value of $103,180.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,353,989.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Southern by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

