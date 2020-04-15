Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Price Target Cut to $27.00

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $38.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential downside of 7.49% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SCCO. ValuEngine upgraded Southern Copper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Itau BBA Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Southern Copper in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley raised Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Bradesco Corretora lowered Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Southern Copper from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.75.

NYSE:SCCO traded down $1.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 356,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,093. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.52. The company has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.83. Southern Copper has a 52-week low of $23.43 and a 52-week high of $44.82.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Southern Copper by 103.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in Southern Copper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in Southern Copper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Southern Copper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

