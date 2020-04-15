Sonoco Products (SON) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 19.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Sonoco Products to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NYSE SON opened at $50.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Sonoco Products has a 52 week low of $37.30 and a 52 week high of $66.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.87.
About Sonoco Products
Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.
