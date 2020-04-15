Sonoco Products (SON) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 19.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Sonoco Products to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE SON opened at $50.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Sonoco Products has a 52 week low of $37.30 and a 52 week high of $66.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.87.

Several brokerages recently commented on SON. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $58.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Sonoco Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

