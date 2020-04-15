Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.43

Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of 0.43 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%.

Sonoco Products has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 39 consecutive years. Sonoco Products has a dividend payout ratio of 48.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Sonoco Products to earn $3.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.0%.

NYSE SON traded down $1.64 on Wednesday, hitting $48.70. The stock had a trading volume of 150,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,173. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.87. Sonoco Products has a 52-week low of $37.30 and a 52-week high of $66.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.03 and a 200-day moving average of $55.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sonoco Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Sonoco Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Argus lowered Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sonoco Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

