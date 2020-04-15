Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.43

Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of 0.43 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%.
Sonoco Products has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 39 consecutive years. Sonoco Products has a dividend payout ratio of 48.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Sonoco Products to earn $3.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.0%.
NYSE SON traded down $1.64 on Wednesday, hitting $48.70. The stock had a trading volume of 150,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,173. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.87. Sonoco Products has a 52-week low of $37.30 and a 52-week high of $66.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.03 and a 200-day moving average of $55.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.08.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sonoco Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Sonoco Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Argus lowered Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sonoco Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.
Sonoco Products Company Profile
Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.
