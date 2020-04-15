Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) PT Lowered to $7.00

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) had its target price cut by Imperial Capital from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Imperial Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.51% from the company’s current price. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. B. Riley cut their price target on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine lowered Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $18.00 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.86.

NYSE:SOI opened at $6.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.77 and a quick ratio of 5.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.05. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $19.31. The company has a market capitalization of $275.11 million, a P/E ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 2.23.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 21.52%. The business had revenue of $62.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.27 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,061,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 1,201.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 80,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 74,066 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 267.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 5,214 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth about $1,394,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 2.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc manufactures and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

