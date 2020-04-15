Societe Generale Upgrades Suez (OTCMKTS:SZEVF) to Buy

Suez (OTCMKTS:SZEVF) was upgraded by stock analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of Suez stock traded up $1.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,579 shares.
About Suez
Suez SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the water and waste cycle management business in France, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Water Europe, Recycling and Recovery Europe, International, Water Technologies & Solutions, and Other. It provides water distribution and treatment services to individuals, local authorities, and industrial clients; and waste collection and treatment services, including collection, sorting, recycling, composting, energy recovery, and landfilling for non-hazardous and hazardous waste for local authorities and industrial clients.
