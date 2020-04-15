Societe Generale Upgrades Suez (OTCMKTS:SZEVF) to Buy

Suez (OTCMKTS:SZEVF) was upgraded by stock analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Suez stock traded up $1.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,579 shares.

Get Suez alerts:

About Suez

Suez SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the water and waste cycle management business in France, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Water Europe, Recycling and Recovery Europe, International, Water Technologies & Solutions, and Other. It provides water distribution and treatment services to individuals, local authorities, and industrial clients; and waste collection and treatment services, including collection, sorting, recycling, composting, energy recovery, and landfilling for non-hazardous and hazardous waste for local authorities and industrial clients.

See Also: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Suez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.