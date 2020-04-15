Snap (NYSE:SNAP) PT Lowered to $20.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Pivotal Research from $24.25 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pivotal Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 47.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SNAP. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Cfra raised Snap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Snap in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Snap from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.98.

Shares of Snap stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.61. 5,555,025 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,823,408. The company has a quick ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.14 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.24 and its 200-day moving average is $14.98. Snap has a 52 week low of $7.89 and a 52 week high of $19.75.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $560.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.87 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 46.63% and a negative net margin of 60.25%. The business’s revenue was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Snap will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 18,500 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total value of $353,165.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,408,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,891,624.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total transaction of $151,641.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,432,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,168,084.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,678,210 shares of company stock worth $55,124,134 over the last quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap by 408.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,951,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,515,000 after purchasing an additional 7,994,000 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,327,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,969,000 after buying an additional 5,778,674 shares during the period. AO Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter worth about $42,311,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 13,730.4% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,687,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,554,000 after buying an additional 1,675,106 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 3,341,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,526 shares during the period. 36.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

