Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) Lowered to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup currently has GBX 1,700 ($22.36) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 2,250 ($29.60).

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Smith & Nephew from GBX 2,335 ($30.72) to GBX 2,135 ($28.08) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,926 ($25.34) to GBX 1,658 ($21.81) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 2,200 ($28.94) to GBX 2,160 ($28.41) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,695 ($22.30) to GBX 1,670 ($21.97) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Smith & Nephew currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,844 ($24.26).

Shares of LON:SN traded down GBX 46 ($0.61) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,491.50 ($19.62). The stock had a trading volume of 2,598,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,250,000. The company has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion and a PE ratio of 21.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,492.25 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,724.01. Smith & Nephew has a 12 month low of GBX 1,055.01 ($13.88) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,023 ($26.61). The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Smith & Nephew’s previous dividend of $0.14. This represents a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.44%.

In other Smith & Nephew news, insider Roland Diggelmann acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,424 ($18.73) per share, for a total transaction of £85,440 ($112,391.48). Also, insider Graham Baker sold 3,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,576 ($20.73), for a total transaction of £56,184.40 ($73,907.39).

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

