Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $1.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 41.70% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Smart Sand, Inc. is a producer of northern white raw frac sand for the oil and gas industry. It offers proppant and related logistics services for oil and gas recovery from unconventional wells. Smart Sand, Inc. is headquartered in the Woodlands, Texas. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on SND. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Smart Sand from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine cut Smart Sand from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Smart Sand from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Smart Sand from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Smart Sand from $2.50 to $1.35 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.81.

Shares of Smart Sand stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $0.71. The stock had a trading volume of 11,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,380. Smart Sand has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $4.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.95 million, a P/E ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.22.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. Smart Sand had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $47.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.05 million. On average, analysts forecast that Smart Sand will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SND. Sprott Inc. raised its holdings in Smart Sand by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Smart Sand by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 343,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 13,356 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Smart Sand by 338.9% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 201,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 155,788 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Smart Sand during the 4th quarter worth about $466,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Smart Sand by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 183,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 8,376 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.59% of the company’s stock.

Smart Sand Company Profile

Smart Sand, Inc engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of industrial sands for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. The company sells its products primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield service companies.

