Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Stock Price Up 2.2%

Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SGH)’s share price rose 2.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.94 and last traded at $26.31, approximately 9,354 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 378,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.74.

SGH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Smart Global from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Smart Global from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Smart Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Smart Global from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Smart Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Smart Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $617.58 million, a P/E ratio of -321.33 and a beta of 1.34.

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Smart Global had a positive return on equity of 10.07% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The company had revenue of $272.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Smart Global Holdings Inc will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SGH. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Smart Global by 6.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 356,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,079,000 after buying an additional 21,358 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its stake in shares of Smart Global by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 9,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Smart Global by 167.6% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 432,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,405,000 after buying an additional 270,842 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Smart Global by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 78,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after buying an additional 9,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of Smart Global by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 30,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies specialty memory solutions worldwide. The company offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) components, which are used to manufacture modules and other products; DRAM modules for desktop, notebook, and server applications, as well as for use in smartphones; and specialty DRAM modules for industrial, communications, and networking applications, as well as develops specialized memory module designs based on original equipment manufacturer (OEM) requirements.

