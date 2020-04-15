Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) PT Raised to $30.00

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Wedbush from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.06% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SNBR. UBS Group cut their price objective on Sleep Number from $34.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Sleep Number from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Sleep Number from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Sleep Number from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNBR opened at $25.41 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $727.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.84. Sleep Number has a 12 month low of $15.27 and a 12 month high of $61.00.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.16. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 53.24% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $441.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sleep Number will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Patricia Ann Dirks sold 8,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $454,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,176,065. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David R. Callen sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $427,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,755 shares of company stock valued at $1,176,525. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sleep Number by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Sleep Number during the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in Sleep Number during the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in Sleep Number during the 4th quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Sleep Number by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

