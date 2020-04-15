Slack (NYSE:WORK) Coverage Initiated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Slack (NYSE:WORK) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.48% from the company’s current price.

WORK has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Slack from $31.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Slack in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Slack from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Slack from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Slack in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.61.

Shares of Slack stock opened at $25.32 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion and a PE ratio of -16.23. Slack has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $42.00.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $181.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.24 million. Slack had a negative net margin of 90.58% and a negative return on equity of 138.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Slack will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Ofarrell sold 850,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $17,459,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 117,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total transaction of $3,045,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 367,001 shares in the company, valued at $9,553,036.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,275,834 shares of company stock worth $28,154,775.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Slack during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Slack during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Slack during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Slack during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Slack during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.72% of the company’s stock.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

