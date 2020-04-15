Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) PT Raised to $115.00

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its price objective boosted by B. Riley from $110.00 to $115.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.18% from the company’s current price.

SWKS has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised Skyworks Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.51.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $95.69 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.03 and a 200 day moving average of $101.39. The company has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Skyworks Solutions has a 12-month low of $66.29 and a 12-month high of $128.48.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $896.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.80 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 25.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 11,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.88, for a total value of $1,405,365.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,012,986.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total value of $124,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,024 shares in the company, valued at $1,615,106.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 128.3% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

