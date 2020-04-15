Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Given “Buy” Rating at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) in a research report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $112.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, down from their prior price target of $125.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Longbow Research upped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Argus upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $114.51.

SWKS traded down $3.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.62. 1,010,537 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,004,593. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 7.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.39. Skyworks Solutions has a 52-week low of $66.29 and a 52-week high of $128.48.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $896.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.80 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total transaction of $124,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,615,106.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 11,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.88, for a total transaction of $1,405,365.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,012,986.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 128.3% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

