Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by Albert D Mason Inc.

Albert D Mason Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,255 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Skyworks Solutions accounts for 1.6% of Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 31,828 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.8% during the first quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,730 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 44,503 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter valued at $5,046,000. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SWKS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Charter Equity upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.51.

Shares of SWKS traded down $2.57 on Wednesday, reaching $93.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,319,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,004,593. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $66.29 and a twelve month high of $128.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.03 and a 200-day moving average of $101.39.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $896.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.80 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 25.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total value of $124,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,615,106.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 11,922 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.88, for a total value of $1,405,365.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,459 shares in the company, valued at $9,012,986.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

