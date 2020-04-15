SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Shares Sold by Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC

Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 300,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 82,412 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $7,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in SkyWest during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in SkyWest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SkyWest by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in SkyWest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SkyWest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jerry C. Atkin purchased 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.90 per share, for a total transaction of $587,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 430,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,327,357.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert J. Simmons bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.64 per share, with a total value of $102,560.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 31,287 shares of company stock valued at $991,050. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of SkyWest in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Argus raised shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of SkyWest from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.13.

Shares of NASDAQ SKYW traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.08. The company had a trading volume of 774,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,464. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.45. SkyWest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.58 and a twelve month high of $66.52.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $743.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.39 million. SkyWest had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that SkyWest, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This is an increase from SkyWest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. SkyWest’s payout ratio is 8.96%.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

