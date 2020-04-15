SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Receives $65.13 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.13.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SKYW shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of SkyWest in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of SkyWest from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of SkyWest from $75.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ SKYW opened at $27.13 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.45. SkyWest has a 52-week low of $10.58 and a 52-week high of $66.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.02. SkyWest had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $743.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that SkyWest will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from SkyWest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. SkyWest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.96%.

In related news, Director Jerry C. Atkin purchased 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.90 per share, for a total transaction of $587,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 430,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,327,357.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director W Steve Albrecht bought 11,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.54 per share, with a total value of $301,039.98. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,536,231. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 31,287 shares of company stock valued at $991,050. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in shares of SkyWest by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 9,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of SkyWest by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SkyWest by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 17,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of SkyWest by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 15,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SkyWest by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

