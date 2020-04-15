Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) PT Lowered to $32.00 at UBS Group

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) had its price target reduced by research analysts at UBS Group from $50.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.10% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Skechers USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Skechers USA in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Skechers USA from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Skechers USA from $51.00 to $32.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Skechers USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skechers USA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.96.

Shares of NYSE:SKX traded down $1.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.98. 42,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,319,052. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Skechers USA has a 1-year low of $17.06 and a 1-year high of $44.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.15.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Skechers USA had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 6.64%. Skechers USA’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Skechers USA will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Skechers USA by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 349,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,307,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Skechers USA by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,914 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Skechers USA by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 25,894 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Skechers USA in the 4th quarter worth about $56,453,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Skechers USA in the 4th quarter worth about $4,859,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.79% of the company’s stock.

Skechers USA Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

