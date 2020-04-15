Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) Price Target Cut to $40.00

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 49.76% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Skechers USA from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Skechers USA from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Skechers USA from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Skechers USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Skechers USA in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.21.

SKX stock opened at $26.71 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.39. Skechers USA has a 12 month low of $17.06 and a 12 month high of $44.50. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Skechers USA had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 14.82%. Skechers USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Skechers USA will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skechers USA by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,922 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skechers USA by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 25,894 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skechers USA during the fourth quarter valued at about $270,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skechers USA by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 66,412 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in shares of Skechers USA by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.79% of the company’s stock.

Skechers USA Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

