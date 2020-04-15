SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) CFO Sells $44,887.35 in Stock

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) CFO James Patrick Lynch sold 705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total transaction of $44,887.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

James Patrick Lynch also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SJW Group alerts:

On Tuesday, February 11th, James Patrick Lynch sold 800 shares of SJW Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $58,400.00.

Shares of SJW Group stock traded down $5.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $59.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,150. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.44. SJW Group has a one year low of $45.60 and a one year high of $74.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.26, a P/E/G ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.28.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. SJW Group had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 5.07%. The business had revenue of $125.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.97 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that SJW Group will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

SJW has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of SJW Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of SJW Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in SJW Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in SJW Group during the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of SJW Group in the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SJW Group in the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SJW Group in the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. Institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

About SJW Group

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases.

Read More: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for SJW Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJW Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.