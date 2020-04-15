Sirius Real Estate’s (SRE) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE) in a research note published on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

SRE traded down GBX 2.60 ($0.03) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 68.10 ($0.90). The company had a trading volume of 3,515,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,710,000. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 69.95 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 79.38. The firm has a market cap of $719.88 million and a P/E ratio of 5.72. Sirius Real Estate has a 1 year low of GBX 44.35 ($0.58) and a 1 year high of GBX 93.50 ($1.23). The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.72.

About Sirius Real Estate

Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.

