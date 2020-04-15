Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) Shares Gap Up to $0.46

Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.51, but opened at $0.46. Sintx Technologies shares last traded at $0.45, with a volume of 94,164 shares trading hands.

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sintx Technologies in a report on Friday, April 3rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.38. The company has a market cap of $4.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.60.

Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.16. Sintx Technologies had a negative net margin of 696.23% and a negative return on equity of 78.51%.

About Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT)

Sintx Technologies, Inc, a biomaterial company, researches, develops, manufactures, and commercializes a range of medical implant products manufactured with silicon nitride in the United States, Europe, and South America. The company offers ceramic based biomaterial solutions in various medical and industrial applications.

