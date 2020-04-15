Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $71.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.49% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Simpson Manufacturing Company Inc., headquartered in Pleasanton, California, through its subsidiary, Simpson Strong-Tie Company Inc., designs, engineers and is a leading manufacturer of wood construction products and software solutions, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and concrete construction products, including adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, powder actuated tools and reinforcing fiber materials. “

SSD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

NYSE SSD traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $62.56. 11,384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,380. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Simpson Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $47.02 and a 52 week high of $88.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 1.36.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 11.79%. The company had revenue of $262.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James S. Andrasick sold 1,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.45, for a total value of $99,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,938 shares in the company, valued at $710,124.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Roger Dankel sold 2,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.95, for a total value of $225,117.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,898 shares of company stock valued at $410,881 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSD. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, and fiber reinforced materials for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

