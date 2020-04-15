Silent Notary (SNTR) 24-Hour Volume Tops $6,435.00

Silent Notary (CURRENCY:SNTR) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 15th. Silent Notary has a market capitalization of $99,233.74 and approximately $6,435.00 worth of Silent Notary was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Silent Notary token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including TOPBTC, IDEX, DDEX and Bilaxy. In the last week, Silent Notary has traded down 21.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Silent Notary alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014776 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 55.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $185.89 or 0.02762545 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.04 or 0.00223573 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00053162 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00047047 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000708 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About Silent Notary

Silent Notary’s genesis date was November 9th, 2017. Silent Notary’s total supply is 186,462,812,051 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,470,521,339 tokens. Silent Notary’s official website is silentnotary.com . Silent Notary’s official Twitter account is @SilentNotary and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Silent Notary is /r/SilentNotary and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Silent Notary Token Trading

Silent Notary can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit, DEx.top, YoBit, Bilaxy, DDEX and TOPBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Silent Notary directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Silent Notary should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Silent Notary using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Silent Notary Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Silent Notary and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.