Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Now Covered by Compass Point

Investment analysts at Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Compass Point’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.69% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SBNY. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $152.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $170.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Signature Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.18.

Signature Bank stock opened at $86.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.28 and a 200-day moving average of $122.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.65. Signature Bank has a 1-year low of $68.98 and a 1-year high of $148.64.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $345.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.91 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 30.36% and a return on equity of 12.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.94 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 4,699 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 93.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

