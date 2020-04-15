Sidoti Downgrades La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) to Neutral

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) was downgraded by investment analysts at Sidoti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $24.00 price target on the stock. Sidoti’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.74% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of La-Z-Boy from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Cfra upgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. La-Z-Boy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

La-Z-Boy stock opened at $21.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. La-Z-Boy has a 12-month low of $15.61 and a 12-month high of $37.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.86 and its 200 day moving average is $30.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.05.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The company had revenue of $475.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. La-Z-Boy’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that La-Z-Boy will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other La-Z-Boy news, CEO Kurt L. Darrow sold 61,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $2,138,955.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 618,520 shares in the company, valued at $21,648,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,396,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,968,000 after purchasing an additional 29,161 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,163,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 688,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,675,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 43.8% in the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 596,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,253,000 after purchasing an additional 181,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 4.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 577,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,408,000 after purchasing an additional 23,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

