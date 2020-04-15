Shilanski & Associates Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 84.2% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 66.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Chevron news, Director John Frank purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $104.61 per share, for a total transaction of $41,844.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,975.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CVX stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.61. The company had a trading volume of 14,769,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,140,889. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $51.60 and a 1 year high of $127.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $157.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.03 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.66.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

CVX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.90.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

