Shilanski & Associates Inc. Has $3.58 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,716 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 398 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 3.6% of Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,362 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,113,000 after acquiring an additional 8,782 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,467,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 95,879 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,330,000 after acquiring an additional 5,929 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 501,911 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $69,781,000 after acquiring an additional 8,070 shares during the period. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,089,000. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Nomura upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $161.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (up from $180.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $199.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.42.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT traded up $8.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $173.70. 52,002,078 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,001,768. The company has a market cap of $1,258.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.77. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $119.01 and a 1 year high of $190.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $157.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.65.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

