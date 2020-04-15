Shilanski & Associates Inc. Buys 293 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XOM. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Gs Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 543.5% in the 4th quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 299.3% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XOM. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $68.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. HSBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.48.

In related news, CEO Darren W. Woods acquired 2,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Neil W. Duffin acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.41 per share, with a total value of $1,092,300.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 571,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,795,571.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 41,629 shares of company stock worth $1,666,295. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of XOM stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.43. The company had a trading volume of 30,737,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,070,296. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.26. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $83.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.