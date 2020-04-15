Shawcor (TSE:SCL) PT Lowered to C$4.00

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) had its price target cut by stock analysts at AltaCorp Capital from C$8.00 to C$4.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. AltaCorp Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 131.21% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SCL. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Shawcor from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Scotiabank cut their price target on Shawcor from C$10.75 to C$3.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Shawcor from C$13.00 to C$3.75 in a report on Monday, March 16th. TD Securities cut Shawcor from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Shawcor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$7.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Monday, April 6th.

SCL traded down C$0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$1.73. 1,430,113 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 768,736. The company has a market cap of $146.64 million and a PE ratio of -3.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.23, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Shawcor has a one year low of C$0.64 and a one year high of C$20.66.

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$334.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$359.73 million. On average, research analysts expect that Shawcor will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James Derrick bought 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$220,101.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 162,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$237,709.08. Also, Senior Officer Paul Anthony Pierroz sold 3,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.41, for a total value of C$31,453.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$82,981.47. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 166,749 shares of company stock valued at $245,499.

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the pipeline, pipe services, petrochemical, and industrial segments of the energy industry in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Pipe Services, and Petrochemical and Industrial.

