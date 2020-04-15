Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) Shares Down 13.2%

Seven Generations Energy Ltd (TSE:VII)’s stock price dropped 13.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$1.93 and last traded at C$1.98, approximately 625,570 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 1,823,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.28.

VII has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Seven Generations Energy from C$5.50 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Seven Generations Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Seven Generations Energy from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Seven Generations Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$11.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Seven Generations Energy from C$11.00 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.82.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.19. The company has a market capitalization of $660.85 million and a P/E ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.61.

Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$669.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$672.10 million. Equities analysts forecast that Seven Generations Energy Ltd will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII)

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in development of natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 537,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta; and in the approximately 506,000 acres in Montney.

