Serengeti Resources (CVE:SIR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.15

Serengeti Resources Inc (CVE:SIR) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 156200 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The firm has a market cap of $18.52 million and a PE ratio of -155.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70.

About Serengeti Resources (CVE:SIR)

Serengeti Resources Inc acquires and explores for mineral properties in Canada. The company's flagship property is the Kwanika copper-gold deposit covering an area of 9,418 hectares located in the northern Quesnel Trough, British Columbia. It also explores for silver and molybdenum resources. The company was formerly known as Serengeti Minerals Ltd.

